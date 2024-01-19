Congressional map with 2 majority-Black districts heads to Landry’s desk

Louisiana lawmakers passed a new congressional map Friday afternoon, bringing an end to the legislature’s special session — and likely the state’s long-running legal battle.

Redistricting was the focus of a week-long session called by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry on his first day in office. A federal court gave Louisiana’s legislature until Jan. 30 to redraw its map to comply with the federal Voting Rights Act, forcing lawmakers to add a second majority-Black district.

Lawmakers, at Landry’s direction, also used the session to consider redrawing the state’s Supreme Court districts, though they ended the session without passing a new map. And they passed a controversial bill that will switch Louisiana to a party primary system for certain elections.

All three items head to Landry’s desk next where he’s expected to sign them.

In an address to lawmakers at the start of the special session, Landry urged lawmakers to pass a congressional map with two majority-Black districts.

“These maps will satisfy the court and ensure that the congressional districts of our state are made right here in this legislature and not by some heavy-handed federal judge,” he said.

In 2022, Louisiana lawmakers passed a map with one majority-Black district out of six, even though Black residents make up about a third of the state’s population.

A group of Black voters, concerned the map did not offer Black Louisianans fair representation, challenged the map in court, starting a legal battle that has dragged on for over a year.

Landry, who was then Louisiana’s attorney general, tried to end the litigation and preserve the state’s existing map. But that changed Monday when he said the state had “exhausted all legal remedies” and would need to draw a second majority-Black district.

“Once and for all, I think it’s time that we put this to bed,” he said.

District 2, represented by Congressman Troy Carter, a Democrat, will have a Black population of about 53%. While District 6, which stretches from parts of Shreveport to Baton Rouge, will have a Black population of about 56%.

Republican Garret Graves represents District 6 and risks losing his seat under the new map which Landry supported over other versions. Graves supported Stephen Waguespack for governor over Landry.

Other proposals for a new congressional map with two majority-Black districts would have impacted District 5 which covers northeastern and parts of central Louisiana. That seat is currently held by Republican Julia Letlow. Several Republican lawmakers said they wanted to protect Letlow’s seat because she’s the state’s only female representative in Congress and holds key committee positions.

Partially closed primaries for certain elections

Lawmakers also passed a bill that would get rid of the state’s unique “jungle primary” in favor of a party primary system in certain elections.

The party primary system will only apply to congressional, state Supreme Court, state school board and Public Service Commission elections. It requires primary candidates to win more than 50% of the vote.

It will also allow unaffiliated voters, like independents, to choose which primary they want to participate in — a change that came after several lawmakers and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican, expressed concern about disenfranchising voters. More than 800,000 Louisiana voters are not registered as Republicans or Democrats, according to data on the Secretary of State’s website.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Carencro, was heavily watered down from its original version, which Landry supported.

Originally it would have also applied to statewide executive and legislative positions and would not have required the winning candidate to receive more than 50% of the votes. And it likely would have excluded unaffiliated voters from participating in state primaries.

If Landry signs the bill, the party primary system will first be used in 2026.

Supreme Court districts left on drawing board

Lawmakers also considered redrawing Louisiana’s Supreme Court districts for just the second time in more than 100 years but ultimately ended the session without passing a new map. It would have also included a second majority-Black district out of the state’s seven.

Five out of Louisiana’s seven Supreme Court justices proposed the map after lawmakers asked them to study the issue and come up with a proposal in 2021.