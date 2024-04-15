Behind the Blues
A series of conversations with blues musicians about their perspective and approach to the blues. On the stage, it's all about the music and the performance. These interviews, held during the Baton Rouge Blues Festival, provide an opportunity to learn a little more about these musicians , where they come from, and why they do what they do.
This show is produced in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and with production support from the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.