Kyley Pulphus is a mama, educator, and writer from New Orleans. She is also a doctoral candidate pursuing her PhD in Literacy Education with a minor in Writing Pedagogy. Kyley's research centers on the effective and pro-human practices that create affirming and powerful reading and writing environments. Kyley is the founder of We Scribblin', a literacy education consulting practice. Her expertise has been sought by organizations supporting millions of children, parents, and teachers across the U.S. Kyley's favorite picture book is Layla's Happiness by Mariahadessa Ekere Tallie. If Kyley were to write Kyley’s Happiness, she’d include eating ice cream, listening to brass band music, and spending time with her two favorite people: her daughter and loving partner.