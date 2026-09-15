Mon Laferte: Tiny Desk Concert

From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month.

Mon Laferte makes art in confrontation. In every new project, the Chilean-Mexican artist aims to contradict, expose or challenge norms; she takes the assignment of performing in an office space as no exception.

"For Your Consideration" opens Laferte's Tiny Desk with a cutting jazz number. Laced with critiques of the capitalist grind, her flank of corporate-outfitted musicians numbly nod along beside her. Song after song, she performs strength and insecurity — a theme she explores in both volumes of Femme Fatale — a contrast that only her shattering voice could convert to feminine power.

During "No Le Regales Tu Corazón," a song of pain and adoration written for her husband, Laferte makes no attempt to hide her emotions — tears stream down her cheeks and into her mouth. It's a powerful moment, a stunningly vulnerable representation of the artist within. And against the backdrop of our office shelves, that complexity and femininity feels altogether more divine.

SET LIST

"For Your Consideration"

"Femme Fatale"

"Hello Monserrat"

"No Le Regales Tu Corazón"

"Vida Normal"

MUSICIANS

Mon Laferte: vocals, Omnichord

Naomi Nakanishi: piano

Sebastián Aracena: guitar

Aarón Cruz: bass

Reona Sugimoto: drums

Alejandro Guardiola: trumpet

Leonardo Díaz: trombone

María Kim Grand: tenor sax

Giovanni Cigui: alto sax

Special thanks to: Manú Jalil

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Translator: Phoebe Smolin

Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Josh Newell

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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