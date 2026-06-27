Trump nominates former Oklahoma state trooper to head ICE

President Trump says he's nominating Lance Schroyer, who served as an Oklahoma state trooper and with the U.S. Marines, as the next director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The nomination follows months of scrutiny over the agency's aggressive immigration tactics and after Todd Lyons resigned as acting ICE director at the end of May. David Venturella, a longtime ICE official and former executive of a private prison corporation, has been leading the agency in an acting capacity since June.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump described Schroyer as a "PATRIOT with real operational experience, and proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst."

"He LOVES the men and women of ICE," Trump added.

If confirmed, Schroyer would partner with a fellow Oklahoman to implement the Trump administration's controversial immigration crackdown. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, is led by Secretary Markwayne Mullin, a former congressman for Oklahoma.

Mullin praised Schroyer's nomination on the social media platform X.

"With over 29 years of law enforcement experience, Lance will play a vital role in helping deliver on the President's mandate from the American people to target, arrest, and deport illegal aliens," he wrote.

Schroyer currently serves as the senior adviser to Mullin and oversees coordination of immigration enforcement, according to a DHS statement.

Echoing Trump, Mullin called for a quick Senate confirmation for Schroyer. ICE hasn't had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration.

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