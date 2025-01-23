State officials warn of black ice after historic snowfall

The arctic weather set new records for snowfall amounts and low temperatures this week. State Climatologist Jay Grymes said it’s the most snowfall and lowest temperatures Louisiana has experienced in the last century.

“So you have these two unique events that come together. We've never seen anything like that before in the entire record for Louisiana. This is, or has been, the biggest, most significant winter storm event for South Louisiana we've ever seen,” Grymes boasted.

He said it was 4 degrees in Lafayette, 6 degrees in Lake Charles and 7 degrees in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning. And below the Interstate 10/ Interstate 12 corridor Grymes said temperatures will drop into the teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the potential to set new records.

“But folks, you just experienced more than a lifetime kind of an event. And just keep in mind that the cold air, the bitter cold air is still going to be with us for the next two, if not three mornings,” Grymes stressed.

As of Wednesday afternoon, State Police say they've responded to more than 100 weather-related calls for service and numerous accidents across the state. Superintendent Colonel Robert Hodges urged motorists not to make any unnecessary travel until road conditions improve.

The threat of black ice continues into Thursday. Temperatures will dip below freezing again in some areas Friday. State officials warn that shaded areas will take longer to defrost and urged people to remain extremely cautious when driving.

Gov. Jeff Landry reported the storm is responsible for two fire fatalities, but had no other details about the incident. He says fire remains the biggest threat with the bitter cold temperatures. Landry urged residents who are using space heaters or open heating sources to do so with extreme caution. For guidance you can visit Virtiual.LA.gov.

“Heed those cautions and we'll get out of this event all safely,” Landry said.

DOTD Secretary Joe Donahue says the department has reestablished primary designated routes in Louisiana. He says they are also extending treatment efforts outside of those primary routes, from west to east.

“So, from the Texas state line, to the Lafayette Basin Bridge. We anticipate it will be reestablished by Wednesday evening. Of course, there is the opportunity for refreezing that will occur Thursday night. So, absolutely, it will be necessary to exercise caution,” said Donahue.

Here’s when the following roadways are expected to reopen, according to Donahue:



Basin Bridge - Thursday

Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge - Thursday

Bonnet Carré Spillway - Friday

Twin Spans - Friday

Crescent City Connection - Open

Luling Bridge - Thursday

For the latest information visit 511la.org or DOTD’s Facebook page .

“Given the chance of refreezing, I just ask that everyone, be patient for a little longer. We are almost through this. There was a significant amount of melting that went on Wednesday making travel much safer than it has been in the last couple of days,” Donahue said.

”We're working as hard and as fast as we can to get the roads open. So you, our residents and visitors can travel the state and return back to normal,” said Landry.

State offices will remain closed Thursday.

“We ask that every motorist who does not have an emergency to limit your travel and enjoy this unprecedented and magical moment of both snow and winter weather at home,” said Landry.