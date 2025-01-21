© 2025
Tuesday, Jan. 21: WRKF's HD/FM broadcast is operating at reduced power in response to weather conditions. Online listening is not affected. We expect to resume normal operations Wednesday night. Thank you for your patience.

Photos: New Orleans, Baton Rouge wake up to rare snow covering the ground

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published January 21, 2025 at 11:08 AM CST
Matt Bloom
WWNO
Snow covers a cemetery in Uptown New Orleans on Jan. 21, 2025.

On Tuesday morning, residents of New Orleans and Baton Rouge woke up to a winter wonderland with rare snow coating the ground.

A winter storm is sweeping through the Deep South, bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain to an area not accustomed to such conditions.

The region should see several inches of snow over the next day, according to the National Weather Service. Photos show around 7 inches of snow had fallen in some areas Tuesday morning.

Children use a kayak to sled in a park in Lafayette, La. on Jan. 21, 2025.
Anya Garbuzov
A child makes a snowball in Lacombe, La. during a winter storm on Jan. 21, 2025.
Orlando Flores / Gulf States Newsroom
A ruler measures snowfall during a winter storm in Lacombe, La. on Jan. 21, 2025.
Orlando Flores / Gulf States Newsroom
A dog steps outside into the snow on Saint Ann Street near Bayou St. John.
Aubri Juhasz / WWNO
A family checks out rare snow in the Bywater during a winter storm on Jan. 21, 2025.
This photo shows WRKF's Morning Edition host Karen Henderson's husband outside their home in Baton Rouge on Jan. 21, 2025.
This photo shows WRKF's Morning Edition host Karen Henderson's husband outside their home in Baton Rouge on Jan. 21, 2025.
Handout

Snow blankets trees on Harding Drive on Jan. 21, 2025.
China Moore
Snow covers a cemetery in Uptown New Orleans on Jan. 21, 2025.
Matt Bloom / WWNO
Snow covers the ground in Uptown New Orleans on Jan. 21, 2025.
Matt Bloom / WWNO
Residents woke up to rare snow in a neighborhood near Jefferson Highway and Clearview Parkway.
The Terry Family
A home on Annunciation Street is topped with snow as a winter storm hits New Orleans on Jan. 21, 2025.
The Frosch Family
A porch is covered in snow at a home on Annunciation Street in New Orleans on Jan. 21, 2025.
The Frosch Family

A person walks on a sidewalk in Uptown New Orleans during a winter storm on Jan. 21, 2025.
Matt Bloom / WWNO
New Orleans residents woke up to snow covering the ground on Jan. 21, 2025.
Matt Bloom / WWNO
Homes and streets in New Orleans are blanketed with snow during a winter storm on Jan. 21, 2025.
Darcey Tindall
Homes and streets in New Orleans are blanketed with snow during a winter storm on Jan. 21, 2025.
Darcey Tindall
Plants are covered in snow outside a home near Bayou St. John
Aubri Juhasz / WWNO
Homes and streets are covered in snow while a rare winter storm hits New Orleans on Jan. 21, 2025.
Rosemary Westwood / WWNO

About 7 inches of snow fell in Baton Rouge during a winter storm on Jan. 21, 2025.
Brooke Thorington / WRKF
A basketball court is coated in snow during a winter storm in Baton Rouge on Jan. 21, 2025.
Barbara Clark / WRKF
Snow covers trees and bushes outside a home in Baton Rouge on Jan. 21, 2025.
Barbara Clark / WRKF
Cars are covered in snow during a winter storm in Mandeville, La. on Jan. 21, 2025.
Paul Maasseen / WWNO

