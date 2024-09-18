New millage rates to increase funding for Baton Rouge bus system

The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) Board of Commissioners has voted to roll forward millage rates for the City of Baker and East Baton Rouge Parish. The ad valorem tax, which accounts for rising property values, is expected to increase tax revenue to $25 million for the city-parish bus system, up from $23.5 million with the current rates.

“We want to make sure we can continue to bring in more operators to reduce wait times and to build reliability for service,” said CATS CEO Theo Richards.

Richards said the system has over 101 operators but plans to hire 13 more. He also hopes to improve amenities, including adding benches and coverings to bus stops— a common complaint among transit riders.

Currently, there are over 1,500 bus stops in the city.

“That's entirely too many for an agency our size,” Richards said. “Every stop will not have a bench, that's unrealistic. However, wherever people congregate in large numbers at our bus stops we’ll make sure we have those amenities for them.”

The tax increases, which were approved without a public vote on Tuesday, come two years after a series of scandals plagued the city bus system. Richards was appointed CEO last March after the previous interim CEO Dwana Williams quit unexpectedly. She replaced Bill Deville , who was fired amid allegations of missing funds, unpaid bills, and an executive who tested positive for methamphetamine. Metro Council members launched an investigation in 2023 after it was revealed the board of commissioners kept Deville on the payroll after he was stripped of his duties.

Last year, the Metro Council appointed two new members to the board of commissioners in an effort to change the culture of the board .

“The buses are breaking down, the horns don't work,” said resident Rosalie Washington during the public hearing.

She hopes the extra funds will help lengthen the bus schedule and improve their reliability.

“We need this millage to help this bus system to go right,” she said.

CATS has about 4,000 daily boardings. Despite a 28% increase in ridership from last year, numbers are still 50% lower than pre-pandemic levels.