East Baton Rouge awarded $500K for new helicopter camera system

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was given $500,000 to purchase a new camera system for its Air Support Unit’s helicopter.

The grant was awarded by the Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance and announced by U.S. Attorney General Ronald C. Gather on Tuesday.

“The purpose of the proposed project is to improve the quality of aerial surveillance, search and rescue operations, criminal investigation and apprehension and other activities which require the use of this important tool, the department said in a press release.

The new High Definition (HD) Forward Looking InfraRed (FLIR)/camera will have better resolution for helicopter pilots to help them better spot potential dangers, the release said.

It will be used in East Baton Rouge and the eight surrounding parishes encompassing the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Area.

