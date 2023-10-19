New Orleans City Council confirms Anne Kirkpatrick as police chief

Following a first-of-its-kind confirmation process, New Orleans City Council voted Thursday to confirm Mayor LaToya Cantrell's pick to lead the city's police department.

Council members voted 6-1 to approve Anne Kirkpatrick as the city’s next and first permanent female police chief. Oliver Thomas was the lone council member to vote against.

Prior to the vote, Kirkpatrick expressed her gratitude to have made it this far in the process.

"I will be all in on everything associated with the safety of this city to embrace the culture, to embrace the traditions and uphold them," she said.

During public comment, some people criticized Kirkpatrick’s nomination, calling her an outsider. While others voiced enthusiastic support, pointing to her lengthy resume and apparent willingness to interact with the public.

Kirkpatrick, a 35-year law force veteran, last served as a police chief in Oakland, California.

In the coming months, she says she plans to focus on addressing the city’s federal consent decree, staff shortages and low-morale among officers.