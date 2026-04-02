Capitol Access Minute: Bill to reduce the number of judges in Orleans Parish advances along with penalties to calling in a school bomb threat

SB 217 to reduce the number of civil court judges in Orleans Parish advanced from a Senate Judiciary Committee. The proposal received pushback from some New Orleans area lawmakers. The bill would also order a study on reducing the parish’s number of criminal district judges. The bill was sponsored by West Monroe Senator Jay Morris.

HB 137 to increase penalties against a minor found guilty of calling in a bomb threat or threatening to commit violence at school advanced from the Full House. The legislation would result in a prison sentence of five to 15 years for terrorizing a school.

HB 361 to expand opportunities for formerly incarcerated persons to have their voting rights reinstated failed to advance from the House Governmental Affairs Committee. Democratic Representative Terry Landry says it’s difficult for people to leave work and go to the registrar's office during office hours to hand deliver a reinstatement letter. The bill was involuntarily deferred upon party lines which means the bill is dead for the session.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington

