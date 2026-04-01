Capitol Access Minute: Legislation to ban individuals who threaten athletes from sports wagering advances

A HB 111 to reduce an inmate’s sentence in Louisiana if they obtain an associates degree while incarcerated passed unanimously in the House. New Orleans Representative Mandie Landry’s bill adds associates degree to the law that allows an inmate's time to be reduced by 90 days if they complete their bachelor’s degree. The bill now heads to a Senate committee.

A SB 396 to allow juvenile inmates to go before a judge via video conference advanced from a Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Senator Heather Cloud says the Office of Juvenile Justice is understaffed and physical transports to court are difficult. Opponents say video conferencing alienates inmates from their attorneys.

The amended bill now heads to the full Senate for debate.

And SB 325 to punish people who harass athletes online passed through the full Senate. The bill would ban anyone who threatens harm against anyone involved in a sporting event from sports gambling. It now moves to a House committee for consideration.

This has been your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.