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Capitol Access Minute: Legislation to ban individuals who threaten athletes from sports wagering advances

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published April 1, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Louisiana House members gather for special session.
Brooke Thorington
Louisiana House of Representatives

A HB 111 to reduce an inmate’s sentence in Louisiana if they obtain an associates degree while incarcerated passed unanimously in the House. New Orleans Representative Mandie Landry’s bill adds associates degree to the law that allows an inmate's time to be reduced by 90 days if they complete their bachelor’s degree. The bill now heads to a Senate committee.

A SB 396 to allow juvenile inmates to go before a judge via video conference advanced from a Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Senator Heather Cloud says the Office of Juvenile Justice is understaffed and physical transports to court are difficult. Opponents say video conferencing alienates inmates from their attorneys.

The amended bill now heads to the full Senate for debate.

And SB 325 to punish people who harass athletes online passed through the full Senate. The bill would ban anyone who threatens harm against anyone involved in a sporting event from sports gambling. It now moves to a House committee for consideration.

This has been your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.
Tags
Local & Regional News 2026 Legislative Sessionsports bettingOffice of Juvenile JusticeLouisiana Department of Correctionshigher educationLouisiana State LegislatureCapitol AccessLouisiana News
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington