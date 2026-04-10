Capitol Access Minute: Inspection stickers to transition to QR codes legislation advances

Legislation to stop adding fluoride to local water systems in Louisiana is one step closer to becoming a law. Republican Senator Mike Fesi’s bill would allow customers to vote if they wish to have the additive no longer put into their water. The Louisiana Dental Association opposes the measure. The bill, SB 4 , now heads to the House Health and Welfare Committee.

The Louisiana House has approved HB 838 to eliminate the inspection sticker requirement for most drivers. An inspection sticker costs $10 per year, or $18 for two years. Instead of an inspection sticker, it will be a proposed QR code sticker that would cost $6.

But in parishes with required emissions tests, like East Baton Rouge, vehicle owners would have to have both stickers.

Agents who negotiate Name, Image and Likeness deals for student-athletes would have to be registered with the state under SB 389 approved by a Senate committee. The measure next heads to the Senate floor.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington