Hanukkah on WRKF

Join WRKF as we celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights with holiday programming exploring culture, ritual, community, language, music, and tradition. We begin with the first night of Hanukkah on Thursday, Dec. 7, and we conclude with further examination of faith and tradition on the final night of Hanukkah, Friday, Dec. 15.

New Letters on the Air: Chanukah Tales

Thursday, December 7 at 7:30pm

Writer Marilyn Kallet reads from her book, “One for Each Night: Chanukah Tales and Recipes,” a collection of eight food inspired tales that explain traditional Chanukah dishes. We also put some of the recipes to a test with a family of four midwestern Jewish women, and share poetry and food to mark the holiday.

Hanukkah Lights 2023

Thursday, December 7 at 8pm

Sunday, December 10 at 5pm

Hanukkah Lights is an hourlong special celebrating the Jewish festival of lights through original stories read by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. This year we feature four of our favorite stories, written by authors Daniel Mark Epstein, Max Apple, Anne Burt, and Andy Borowitz, plus a special Hanukkah Tiny Desk performance by the LeeVees.

There’s a tale about a mother’s menorah collection that grew and grew. In another, listeners experience the reunion of childhood friends from Iran and the power of enduring friendship. There’s a story about a cynical college student whose chance encounter changes his perspective about family and Hanukkah. A different chance encounter has teenage cousins meeting in a science lab after a family rift kept them apart. And a lost and lonely immigrant searches for a sense of belonging. Join NPR for an hour of powerful and poignant storytelling about family, faith, and the miracle of Hanukkah.

Chanukah Memories and Melodies

Sunday, December 10 at 6pm

Six prominent artists share memories of Chanukah, and the music the holiday brings to mind. From soothing to surprising, from reverent to rowdy, their musical choices will inspire and delight you. With Broadway actress Tovah Feldshuh, social entrepreneur Aaron Dworkin, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, Sephardic music virtuoso Daphna Mor, conductor Eric Jacobsen, and Yiddish music maven Henry Sapoznik.

Eternal Echoes for Hanukkah

Sunday, December 10 at 7pm

Join violinist Itzhak Perlman and Jewish music scholar and performer Hankus Netsky for an hour of songs and stories celebrating the holiday known as "The Festival of Lights."

Humankind: Alternatives to War

Friday, December 15 at 8pm

With renewed violent clashes in the Middle East, we visit the remarkable Seeds of Peace summer camp near Portland, Maine, where Israeli and Arab teenagers, as well as youth from both sides of other conflict regions, break the ice and actually become friends in spite of their differences. Also, renowned conflict mediator William Ury, who co-wrote "Getting to Yes," explains that war is not inevitable, as long as society creates a "container" for conflict he calls the Third Side.