A visit to top manufacturer of MLB torpedo bats; Big Towns conference comes to Lafayette; Bright Lights Awards winners

If you’re a baseball fan, you know it’s impossible to watch a game these days without hearing about torpedo bats, the new bat design giving Major League hitters unforeseen power. But what is it about these bats that allows players to hit the ball so deep?

Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber visited Marucci Sports, a bat company in Baton Rouge, to find out.

Coming to Lafayette this week is a conference on Big Towns, a gathering of representatives from places too big to be towns and too small to be cities. The meeting is a chance for these big towns to learn from one another when it comes to economics, city planning and more.

Christiaan Mader, founder and editor of The Current, and Heather Blanchard, CEO of United Way of Acadiana, tell us more about the event.

A former president of Xavier University, the first woman to be mayor of Lake Charles, and a photographer and food writer are some of this year’s winners of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities’ Bright Lights awards.

Clare Shelburne, LEH program manager, tells us more about the awards and what it means to be recognized.

