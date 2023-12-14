Winter Solstice on WRKF

The official Winter Solstice comes to Baton Rouge this year at 9:27pm central time— the precise minute that the top of our hemisphere is pointed the furthest away from the sun. We bring warmth and light to your radio dial on this the darkest night of the year, with these evening special programs celebrating the Winter Solstice.

Living on Earth: Holiday Season Stories of Warmth and Light

Thursday, December 21 at 7:30pm

For the darkest time of the year, we bring you a special holiday show full of warmth and light. Gather 'round to hear how the Wampanoag persuaded Grandfather Sun to return, and an English Wassail story accompanied by sweet harp music.

A Paul Winter Solstice

Thursday, December 21 at 8pm

This year, Solstice Live! warms up the longest night of the year with a taste of the tropics. This one-hour Winter Solstice special brings a starry array of Brazilian guests, including Ivan Lins, Renato Braz, and Luciana Souza, with the Paul Winter Consort at the annual solstice concerts in New York’s Cathedral of St John the Divine.

In Winter's Glow

Thursday, December 21 at 9pm

A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to compliment the chilly, starry nights of the season.