“Grand Theft Auto” is one of the biggest video game franchises ever, filled with details and activities that transcend the crime-action genre it has long dominated.

But it’s more than a video game. It’s transforming Miami, bringing legions of streamers into a lucrative media ecosystem and setting a new standard for interactive storytelling.

The franchise’s cultural and economic impact has also raised questions about its effect on productivity, with some estimates suggesting that ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ could cost U.S. businesses billions in lost productivity.

Here & Now‘s James Perkins Mastromarino reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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