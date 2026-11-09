Under-enrollment at NOLA public schools could lead to more closures, consolidations under new law

New Orleans’ public school system officially has more available seats than students to fill them, according to a new district report. That includes 3,836 K-8 seats and about 1,600 high school seats, based on schools’ optimal enrollment targets.

The finding triggers a state-mandated process that could lead to school closures or consolidations.

The district has struggled with declining enrollment for years. But for the first time under a new state law, it has formally declared what it refers to as “overcapacity” — or, essentially, under-enrollment — and must develop a plan to address it.

Superintendent Fateama Fulmore acknowledged that reducing excess capacity could mean difficult decisions for school communities. But she said taking action now could help the district avoid future instability and schools operating with fewer resources. The district plans to reduce excess capacity over several years, rather than all at once.

“Doing the hard work now will set the system up for long-term success later, and that’s why it’s important,” Fulmore told the Orleans Parish School Board.

Fulmore is expected to present recommendations to the Orleans Parish School Board on Dec. 9.

What the report found

Excess seats are concentrated in certain parts of the city. Districts 1 through 3, which include Uptown, Carrollton, Central City and the downtown area, have the largest number of available seats for both K-8 and high schools.

For K-8 schools, New Orleans East follows, along with Gentilly, the Marigny, Bywater and the Lower Ninth Ward.

For high schools, Mid-City and Lakeview have the next-largest number of available seats, followed by the West Bank.

The district used two measures to determine whether its school system has too many available seats.

The first measures how full schools are compared with what the district calls their “optimal enrollment,” or the number of students a school needs to support its academic programs, staffing and operations.

Under the district’s policy, at least 75% of schools must enroll 91% or more of their optimal enrollment to avoid triggering the overcapacity threshold.

The report found that 23 of 43 K-8 schools, or about 53%, fell below that benchmark. Among high schools, 11 of 19 schools, or about 58%, fell short.

The second measure looks at how many campuses enroll at least 675 students, a minimum enrollment benchmark the district uses to evaluate whether campuses are operating at an efficient size.

Only 18 of 51 K-8 campuses, or 35%, met that benchmark, compared with 10 of 19 high school campuses, or 53%.

During a presentation to the school board Thursday, district officials said the 675-student benchmark reflects a school with three classes at each grade level. But they emphasized that not every campus is designed to enroll that many students.

The district determined that both grade groups were under-enrolled. K-8 schools triggered both thresholds, while high schools triggered only the school-level enrollment threshold.

However, a school falling below either enrollment benchmark does not automatically mean it will close. The overcapacity finding applies to the school system as a whole, not individual schools.

Why the finding matters

The declaration falls under Act 687, a state law passed earlier this year that requires the Orleans Parish School Board to annually assess whether the number of schools and available seats aligns with student enrollment.

The law also requires the superintendent to develop recommendations when the district has excess capacity.

Those recommendations could include closing or consolidating schools, even if their charter contracts have not expired.

The new process allows the district to take a systemwide approach to addressing declining enrollment, rather than evaluating schools only on an individual basis.

The district estimates it has about 3,800 available K-8 seats and 1,600 high school seats relative to its optimal enrollment targets.

But officials stressed that the district does not necessarily have to eliminate all those seats this year. They said schools also need some available space to accommodate families moving into the city or changing schools.

District officials also said previous school closures and consolidations have helped increase the share of campuses meeting enrollment benchmarks.

Among K-8 campuses, the share meeting the 675-student benchmark rose from 26% during the 2023-24 school year to 35% this year. High school campuses rose from 31% to 53% over the same period.

But officials said those changes have not kept pace with declining enrollment.

Decisions about specific schools will come through a separate planning process that considers factors beyond enrollment.

Enrollment has been declining for years

The findings reflect a challenge New Orleans public schools have faced for much of the past decade.

According to district data, enrollment at schools participating in the city’s common application process fell from 48,510 students during the 2019-20 school year to 44,464 during the 2025-26 school year – a decline of more than 4,000 students.

The district has already reduced the number of schools operating across the city, closing or consolidating 14 since the 2021-22 school year, the report says.

District officials expect enrollment to continue falling.

The presentation showed K-8 enrollment at 29,672 students, with projections showing it could fall to 26,821 within three years. High school enrollment is also projected to decline, from 14,153 students this school year to 13,397 over the same period.

District officials pointed to declining birth rates and a shrinking school-aged population, challenges they said are affecting school systems beyond New Orleans.

District officials say too many empty seats can put financial pressure on schools because much of their funding is based on how many students they enroll. When enrollment drops, schools receive less money, making it harder to pay teachers, maintain academic programs and provide student services.

What happens next

Fulmore must now develop an optimization plan outlining recommendations to address the district’s excess capacity.

Those recommendations will consider more than enrollment alone, including academic performance, school facilities, regional enrollment trends and the availability of high-quality school options.

That means a school’s enrollment numbers alone will not determine whether it closes.

The plan is expected to be presented to the Orleans Parish School Board on Dec. 9, ahead of a Dec. 15 deadline under the new law.

While the district is required to develop recommendations, the report does not require all excess capacity to be eliminated this year.

No individual school’s future has been determined by the overcapacity report.

During Thursday’s meeting, Fulmore acknowledged concerns of families who could face another school transition.

“We know that every school matters to every school community,” Fulmore said. “We hear the hurt, we hear the pain.”

She told families that decisions involving school closures or transitions are not made lightly.

“While they are data-driven, they are also matters of the heart because we do care about every child we serve,” Fulmore said.

School board member Gabriela Zervigon also emphasized the need to make difficult decisions now to avoid problems for students in the future.

Zervigon recalled attending New Orleans public schools when buildings were in poor condition, and the district was struggling financially and academically.

“I think it's critically important that we have the courage to make the right decision, but that it must be done in a rational way,” Zervigon said.

Zervigon said those decisions should be guided by criteria the board has already approved.