Struggling to survive in Cuba
Cuba faces deepening crisis and isolation under heavy U.S. sanctions. Our Havana correspondent reports on how locals use ingenious—and sometimes desperate—ways to survive and make a living.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Cuba faces deepening crisis and isolation under heavy U.S. sanctions. Our Havana correspondent reports on how locals use ingenious—and sometimes desperate—ways to survive and make a living.
Copyright 2026 NPR