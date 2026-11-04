© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

What comes next is up to us. Give to WRKF's Fall Membership Drive today.

Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published November 4, 2026 at 3:52 AM CST

Democrats flip control of the House and Senate, Trump blames others after GOP candidates lose key races, congressional Democrats plan to flex the muscle of the legislative branch with newfound control.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep