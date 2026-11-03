A mother shares experience with Catholic preschool discrimination as Supreme Court considers major case

Sixteen years ago, a Catholic preschool told Michelle Theall and her wife that it would no longer accept children with same-sex parents.

Theall, author of “Teaching the Cat to Sit: A Memoir,” is featured in an amicus brief supporting Colorado in a Supreme Court case over nondiscrimination requirements for religious preschools.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Theall about her family’s experience.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR