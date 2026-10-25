Sunday Puzzle: BRB

On-air challenge

In texting, "brb" means "be right back." Every answer today is a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase in which the first part starts BR- and the second part starts with B-.

Ex. One making a span across a river --> BR IDGE B UILDER

1. 2005 movie "___ Mountain"

2. Container of loaves from a bakery

3. Traditional container in which to take a lunch to work

4. Musical ensemble in a military parade

5. To intimidate or bully

6. Secondary financial institution

7. 1970s sitcom with parents Mike and Carol and their six kids

8. Nickname for the New York Yankees

9. AMC crime drama starring Bryan Cranston

10. Prickly shrub of the rose family

11. Very difficult puzzle

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Ned Pokras of Brattleboro, VT. Take the last name of a well-known figure in music. 11 letters. Drop the 9th and 10th letters. Say the result out loud. Phonetically it will sound like two hot beverages one after the other. Who is the figure in music, and what are the beverages?

Challenge answer: Tchaikovsky, chai and coffee.

This week's challenge

The commercial name "iPhone" starts with a lowercase "i" and has a capital P inside it. Think of two well-known companies whose logos also start with lowercase letters and each contain a capital "B" somewhere inside.

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, October 29 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

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