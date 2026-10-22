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Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks breaks down the importance of play

WBUR
Published October 22, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT

Hasbro, one of the world’s leading games, toys and entertainment companies, has a monopoly on play. Between the ever-popular tabletop role-playing game, “Dungeons & Dragons,” or the classic military figurine, G.I. Joe, Hasbro has had a hand in most of our childhoods.

Chris Cocks, CEO of Hasbro, spoke with WBUR Morning Edition host Tiziana Dearing in Boston at a recent WBUR City Space event to discuss the importance of play.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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