Examining the Fed’s survey of consumer finances

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and

host of the financial advice podcast “Money Moves” about the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances. The survey takes a deep dive into what American families earn, own and owe.

Schlesinger shares all the details on what the latest edition, examining the years 2022 through 2025, says about the economy and how Americans are doing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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