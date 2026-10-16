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Red ink: Federal deficit hits nearly $2 trillion

NPR | By Scott Horsley
Published October 16, 2026 at 3:41 PM CDT

The federal deficit for the fiscal year that just ended was nearly $2 trillion. That's the biggest budget gap since 2021, when the country was still recovering from the pandemic.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent.
See stories by Scott Horsley