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Trump's War in Iran in spotlight ahead of midterms

NPR | By Domenico Montanaro,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 9, 2026 at 3:23 AM CDT

After President Trump slapped down reports that he is considered renewed strikes against Iran ahead of the midterms, the politics of the war he started are in the spotlight.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is a senior political editor/correspondent for the Washington Desk
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep