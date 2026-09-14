Psychedelics get a hearing at FDA
The Trump administration has signaled it's behind the psychedelic renaissance, but there are still big questions about how these drugs will be administered once they are approved by the FDA.
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The Trump administration has signaled it's behind the psychedelic renaissance, but there are still big questions about how these drugs will be administered once they are approved by the FDA.
Copyright 2026 NPR