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Artist Bill Fontana explores the world's hidden sounds

NPR | By Buffy Gorrilla
Published July 20, 2026 at 3:18 PM CDT

Sound artist Bill Fontana creates works that often show the hidden music of everyday environments. His new work amplifies still bells at the Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.

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Buffy Gorrilla