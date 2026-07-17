For many New Orleans teens, the hardest part of summertime work is getting in the door

Every summer, New Orleans teens look for jobs to earn money, build experience and help support their families. But this year, many are seeing that getting hired is harder than expected.

The competition facing young workers is not unique in New Orleans. Across the country, millions of teens and young adults enter the workforce once school ends, increasing competition for seasonal jobs.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Americans ages 16 to 24 hovered around 9% in June.

YouthForce NOLA, one of the city’s largest career-ready initiatives, works to connect students with paid internships and workplace experiences. But as more young people look for opportunities, demand continues to exceed the number of available spots.

YouthForce NOLA could only accept 288 applicants out of over 500 applicants.

Story Baquet, YouthForce NOLA’s Director of Internships, says many students often enter the program looking for income, but they leave with skills and experiences that can shape their future.

“ It's about getting that check, but also ensuring that you're getting an experience that is going to lead you to more consistent checks,” she said.

Photo courtesy Nate Barron/YouthForce NOLA A YouthForce NOLA fellow is filmed conducting an interview during the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

Baquet said many students are also searching for exposure to careers they may not have considered before. The internship serves as a first introduction to the professional world and helps them explore potential career paths.

“ They’re looking for opportunity. They're looking for exposure. They're looking to see what they like and what they don't like,’ Baquet said.

For some students, rejection has become part of the process. Ty Berfuct, YouthForce NOLA fellow, said rejection can be discouraging.

“Getting rejected from something you want is heartbreaking,” Berfuct said.

Jocelyn Burgess / WWNO YouthForce NOLA fellows Johana Nunez (left) and Ty Berfuct (center), and YouthForce NOLA senior director of development and communications Tori McRoberts Hoffpauir (right) pose for a photo inside the New Orleans Saints Indoor Practice Facility in Metairie, Louisiana, on July 14, 2026. Berfuct is the communications and relations intern for the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans.

Baquet says YouthForce NOLA works to ensure students have options, even if they’re not selected to move forward.

“ When you get your rejection, it's not just a, ‘No thanks, you weren't a good fit.’ It's, ‘You weren't a good fit, but here are some other options,’” Baquet said. “We're really committed to ensuring that students across the city in our public schools are aware of what's available to them in the summertime.”

Expanding access to these opportunities, Baquet said, is important because New Orleans has the talent to build its own future.

“ I want everybody to know about the potential in New Orleans,” she said. “I want everybody to tap into the potential that's in New Orleans, and I also want our students and our interns — and we tell them this all the time — to stay here.”