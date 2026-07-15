Iran's hardliners angry at talks with U.S.
The recent funeral for Iran's Supreme Leader drew attention to the many Iranians seeking revenge against the U.S. — and are angry at their government for entering ceasefire talks.
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The recent funeral for Iran's Supreme Leader drew attention to the many Iranians seeking revenge against the U.S. — and are angry at their government for entering ceasefire talks.
Copyright 2026 NPR