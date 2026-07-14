Would you fly 22 hours on a plane to avoid a connection?

Qantas announced a new ultra long-haul route taking off in 2027, flying non-stop between London and Sydney in a journey that will take approximately 22 hours. It’ll by the longest commercial flight in the world.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Seth Miller, managing editor of the aviation industry news site PaxEx.Aero, about the logistics and concept behind this journey.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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