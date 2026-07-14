© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

What is an aortic dissection?

NPR | By A Martínez
Published July 14, 2026 at 4:02 AM CDT

NPR's A Martinez speaks with American Heart Association's volunteer president Dr. Manesh Patel about aortic dissection, the preliminary finding of what led to Sen. Lindsey Graham's death.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.