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Anthropic's Fable and Mythos are back on the market. What does it mean for AI and national security?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 6, 2026 at 10:58 AM CDT

Some of the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence tools are available again, just weeks after the U.S. government put an export ban on them over national security concerns.

Anthropic restored access to Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the company “agreed to proactively detect and address security risks associated with the models.”

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom