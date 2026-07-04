Iran begins week of funeral celebrations for Khamenei
Foreign dignitaries are gathering in Iran for a week of funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, more than four months after he was killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.
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Foreign dignitaries are gathering in Iran for a week of funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, more than four months after he was killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.
Copyright 2026 NPR