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DOJ blocked in CA from getting trans medical files

NPR | By Selena Simmons-Duffin
Published June 10, 2026 at 3:45 PM CDT

The Trump administration has been trying to get medical records of trans youth from hospitals for months. A federal judge in California just issued a temporary restraining order.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Selena Simmons-Duffin
Selena Simmons-Duffin reports on health policy for NPR.
See stories by Selena Simmons-Duffin