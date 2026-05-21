Morning news brief

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Republicans work to pass reconciliation bill but ballroom money may get left out, Trump says Gulf allies persuaded him not to resume attacks on Iran, U.S. indicts Cuba's former President Raúl Castro.
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Republicans work to pass reconciliation bill but ballroom money may get left out, Trump says Gulf allies persuaded him not to resume attacks on Iran, U.S. indicts Cuba's former President Raúl Castro.
Copyright 2026 NPR