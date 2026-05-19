'Tiananmen Tonight' documentary follows journalists covering protests and massacre

It’s been 37 years since the Tiananmen Square protests and massacre in Beijing, China.

The pro-democracy demonstrations went on for six weeks before China’s revolutionary-era communist leaders sent troops to violently clear the square, which led to an estimated 2,600 deaths, according to the Chinese Red Cross.

We hear from Bestor Cram, one of the filmmakers behind a new documentary film, “Tiananmen Tonight,” which follows the CBS News team led by Dan Rather, who covered the protests and massacre.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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