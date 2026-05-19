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Rep. Scott Peters on Islamic Center of San Diego attack

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published May 19, 2026 at 3:04 AM CDT

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Democratic Rep. Scott Peters of California, who represents San Diego neighborhoods near the mosque where three people were killed yesterday.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel