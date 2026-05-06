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Morning news brief

NPR | By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published May 6, 2026 at 3:46 AM CDT

Rubio says U.S. combat operations in Iran are over as focus shifts to negotiations, takeaways from Tuesday's primaries in Ohio and Indiana, poll finds Democrats are in a strong position for midterms.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.