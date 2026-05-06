Morning news brief

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Rubio says U.S. combat operations in Iran are over as focus shifts to negotiations, takeaways from Tuesday's primaries in Ohio and Indiana, poll finds Democrats are in a strong position for midterms.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Rubio says U.S. combat operations in Iran are over as focus shifts to negotiations, takeaways from Tuesday's primaries in Ohio and Indiana, poll finds Democrats are in a strong position for midterms.
Copyright 2026 NPR