DOJ releases additional Epstein files related to Trump

The Justice Department published more than 1,000 new pages to the public database on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday. More than a dozen are related to allegations that President Trump sexually abused a minor, after an NPR investigation found dozens appeared to be missing from the public database.

