Morning news brief
U.S. and Iran say they'll continue talks as both ramp up military forces, Paramount makes a final play for Warner Bros. Discovery, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in social media addiction trial.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
U.S. and Iran say they'll continue talks as both ramp up military forces, Paramount makes a final play for Warner Bros. Discovery, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in social media addiction trial.
Copyright 2026 NPR