© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

'Black in Blues' from National Book Award winner Imani Perry explores the history of the color blue

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 16, 2026 at 11:07 AM CST

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

We revisit host Scott Tong’s February 2025 conversation with Harvard University professor and MacArthur Grant recipient Imani Perry about her collection of essays “Black in Blues: How a Color Tells the Story of My People.” In the book, Perry explores how the color blue has been intertwined with Black history over centuries. It was released in paperback on Jan. 27.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom