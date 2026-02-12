© 2026
‘We’re human’: Swing voters struggle with the morality of immigration enforcement

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 12, 2026 at 10:59 AM CST

Swing voters are a key voting bloc in American politics. So what are they thinking at the one-year mark of President Trump’s term?

Seven swing voters in Arizona gave a mixed verdict. Some supported Trump’s immigration crackdown, while others said his tactics have caused chaos and gone too far. On the economy, anxiety outweighed optimism, with housing, health care and groceries topping the list of concerns.

We talk about the results with Axios senior contributor Margaret Talev.

