Morning news brief
U.S. and Iran to hold talks about Iran's nuclear program, Congress continues debate on immigration enforcement changes as funding deadline looms, FBI examines ransom notes in search for Nancy Guthrie.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
U.S. and Iran to hold talks about Iran's nuclear program, Congress continues debate on immigration enforcement changes as funding deadline looms, FBI examines ransom notes in search for Nancy Guthrie.
Copyright 2026 NPR