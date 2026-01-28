Not so fast, Bill Belichick
NPR's Scott Detrow talks to Dan Shaughnessy, a Boston Globe sports columnist, about Bill Belichick not getting enough votes to be inducted into the NFL's Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
NPR's Scott Detrow talks to Dan Shaughnessy, a Boston Globe sports columnist, about Bill Belichick not getting enough votes to be inducted into the NFL's Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
Copyright 2026 NPR