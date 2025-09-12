© 2025
Consumer confidence drops as inflation goes up

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 12, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT

Consumer confidence is dropping, according to a report from the University of Michigan, which is considered a key indicator of consumer sentiment. This latest data point comes after Thursday’s Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed annual inflation at its highest level since January.

Host Scott Tong goes behind the numbers with Bloomberg managing editor Mike Regan.

Here & Now Newsroom