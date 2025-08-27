© 2025
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning new brief

Published August 27, 2025

Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook will fight President Trump to stay in her position, DNC chair says he's tired of Democrats bringing "pencil to a knife fight", Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.

