© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

A look at the legacy of the Rashomon effect in the movies

By Patrick Jarenwattananon,
Ryan BenkScott DetrowMarc Rivers
Published August 24, 2025 at 4:16 PM CDT

In the real world, events happen in a linear order - but in the movies, they don't have to. A look at the Rashomon effect, and how films handle complicating the narrative.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Ryan Benk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Ryan Benk
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]