Menendez brothers' parole hearings to begin Thursday

By Steve Futterman
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:58 AM CDT

A California parole board on Thursday will begin two days of hearings to determine whether Erik and Lyle Menendez, who killed their parents 36 years ago, should be set free.

