'Hell on Earth': Doctor describes 'mass casualty incidents' every day after aid sites open in Gaza

A group called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, operated by Israel and funded by the United States, has been using American contractors to distribute boxes of food in four sites in Gaza. And nearly every day since they began operations over a month ago, the Gaza Health Ministry has reported hundreds of Palestinians have been shot and killed while seeking this aid.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Dr. Adil Husain, an American emergency medicine physician, about what sorts of injuries he treated while volunteering near one of these GHF sites for the past two weeks. He described the scenes he witnessed as “apocalyptic.”

